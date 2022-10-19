Eurozone inflation remains at record high

The euro zone’s first-ever brush with double-digit inflation was revised away by a fraction

The euro zone’s first-ever brush with double-digit inflation was revised away by a fraction in a fuller sample of data for September that still revealed rampant price pressures bearing down on the region.

The annual rate of increase, which remains a record in the history of the single currency, is now measured at 9.9% instead of 10%, Eurostat said in a statement on Wednesday in Luxembourg.

The new data encompasses slightly lower readings of inflation in countries facing some of Europe’s fastest price increases, including Estonia and Latvia.

The gauge of euro-zone price increases on the month was unrevised, as was the so-called core measurement excluding volatile elements such as food.

The escape from double digits may be brief as the region’s energy crisis continues to inflict huge cost surges onto consumers. Given that background, such a marginal downward revision is unlikely to distract European Central Bank policy makers preparing to raise interest rates next week by as much as 75 basis points.

The new report underscores the huge divergence in inflation across the euro zone. It ranges from France, with a rate of price increases at 6.2%, to 24.1% in Estonia.

