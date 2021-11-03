Eurozone unemployment slows to 7.4% in September

In Luxembourg, 17,000 people were without a job in September, down from 20,000 during same month of last year

Two is a crowd: empty streets in the city of Luxembourg during lockdown

Unemployment across the 19 countries using the euro single currency fell to 7.4% in September – down from 8.6% a year earlier, figures from the EU statsistics office show, as countries were recovering from the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 12 million people in the euro area were out of work in September this year, Eurostat said on Wednesday, 2 million fewer than in September last year and 255,000 fewer than in August.

In Luxembourg, 17,000 people – or 5.4% of the total - were without a job in September, roughly unchanged from the summer months, but down from 20,000 – or 6.5% - in September last year.

The last time unemployment in the Grand Duchy stood at 5.4% was in January 2020, before the pandemic started hurting output.

The unemployment rate for women in Luxembourg was 5.9% and for men 4.9% in September, Eurostat said, while the unemployment rate for people under 25 years old was 17%, down from 23% a year earlier.

Unemployment in the European Union fell to 6.7% in September – down from 7.7% in the same month of last year.



More than 15,500 people were looking for a job with the country’s Adem unemployment agency in September - a decrease of more than 2,200 compared to a year earlier. But half of Luxembourg’s job seekers have been looking for work for over a year – also known as long-term unemployment.

Employers posted just under 4,300 job openings with ADEM in September, a 38% increase year-on-year, with accounting, auditing, construction and IT jobs making up the bulk of the vacancies.

