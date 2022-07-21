Fraudsters claim to be EIB staff, watchdog warns

Fraudsters have been contacting potential investors by falsely claiming to be employees of the European Investments Bank and misusing the institution’s name and logo, Luxembourg's financial regulator warned on Thursday.

The CSSF issued a warning about “fraudulent activities” after unknown persons presented themselves as the EU lender’s staff. Their emails from a fake address they pretend is located at one of the bank’s premises in the Kirchberg area of Luxembourg’s capital, the CSSF said in a press release.

The EIB is the bank of the European Union and lends around €65 billion each year to countries across all continents for projects. More than 3,000 people work for the Luxembourg-headquartered EU institution.

The fraudsters contact potential investors from an email address format Firstname.surname@bei-epargne.com, the CSSF said. The EIB is not related to the fraudsters, the watchdog added.

The EIB came under scrutiny earlier this year when a group of EU lawmakers travelled to the bank to discuss a toxic work atmosphere and mental health problems at the EU lender. Such staff matters are not normally on the agenda of delegations visiting EU institutions.

Over the past years, a spate of staff issues at the EU bank have come to light through media reports. The institution sent a mental health survey to all its staff last year, after a woman fell to her death at the EIB's headquarters and eight years after an intern’s suicide on the premises.

Top executives at the bank will now have to wait twice as long before they can start new jobs with ties to their role at the EIB, after European parliamentarians pressured the lender to tighten its rules to cut back on suspicions of conflicts of interest. the bank's highest managers had moved into jobs at private companies they provided loans for almost immediately after they left the EIB despite a mandatory cooling-off period.

The latest executive move came earlier this month when the Luxembourg Times reported Alain Godard, the chief executive officer of the European Investment Fund (EIF) – which functions as the venture capital arm of the bank - will leave his job by the end of the year.

