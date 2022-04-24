French voters head to Luxexpo to choose next president

More than 28,000 French residents in Luxembourg are registered to vote in run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen

French voters get ready to choose their country's next president at the Luxexpo in Kirchberg on Sunday

By John Monaghan and Thomas Berthol

French voters in Luxembourg have arrived at the Luxexpo in Kirchberg on Sunday to choose the country’s next president in the final run-off vote, two weeks after incumbent Emmanuel Macron won the backing of half of all voters in the Grand Duchy in the first round.

More than 28,000 French voters are registered in Luxembourg, but only around half turned out for the first round of voting a fortnight ago, when Macron and right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen made it through to the second round.

In the first round in this year’s poll, voters in Luxembourg overwhelmingly backed Macron, who secured 49% of ballots, way ahead of the next most popular candidate, left-wing Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who picked up almost 13%. In contrast, Le Pen secured the support of just 6% of French residents in the Grand Duchy in the first round.

Participation in Sunday’s run-off is expected to be between 50% and 60%, French Ambassador Claire Lignieres-Counathe told The Luxemburger Wort.

Around 60% turned out in Luxembourg for both rounds of voting in the last election in 2017, which was also a showdown between the same two candidates.

In the first round on April 10, Macron finished four percentage points ahead of Le Pen, in a crowded field with 12 candidates. Sunday’s outcome will depend on the direction of transfers from voters of Mélenchon and the right-wing Eric Zemmour, who secured 10% of the national vote.

According to the last published polls earlier this week, Macron enjoys an 11% lead over his rival.

Voting began at 8am in both Luxembourg and France, with polls set to close at 7pm in the Grand Duchy, an hour earlier than in France. The result is expected to be announced at around 8pm.

French citizens make up the largest group of cross-border commuters in Luxembourg, with more than 112,000 working in the Grand Duchy, according to figures from the country's official statistics agency, Statec, earlier this month.

