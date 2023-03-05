Fresh wave of French strikes about pension reform cuts EDF power

Demonstrators gather at Place de la Republique during a rally called by French trade unions in Paris, January 19, 2023

A fresh wave of strikes in France to protest against government pension reforms got underway at nuclear power giant Electricite de France SA, cutting power generated by the utility.



The walkouts lowered power production on Saturday by a total of about 2.8 gigawatts at four generators at the Tricastin site and a reactor at Flamanville, according to filings published on EDF’s website.

The disruptions come ahead of nationwide protests planned to start Tuesday. Some unions including CGT have pledged to bring the country to a standstill by snarling planes, trains and metros as well as affecting schools, ports, refineries and other industrial sectors. The government of President Emmanuel Macron has promised to push through the changes to retirement in spite of opposition from workers and politicians.

A cgt union flag waves before workers voted the end of the strike at the TotalEnergies refinery in Donges, western France AFP

The strikes at EDF come as a debate is getting underway in the French Senate on special pension regimes which allow workers including those in the utility to benefit from a clause allowing them to retire years earlier than people in other jobs.

“This is only the warm-up,” CGT union representative Fabrice Coudour told BFM TV on Saturday. “We’re moving to a crescendo all weekend” that will lead to a “black week for energy.”

The power reductions affect available supply, but mild weather is expected to lessen the strain on France’s energy systems.

France’s civil aviation authority, the DGAC, has asked airlines to cancel 20% to 30% of their flights at French airports on March 7 and 8 due to planned walkouts by air traffic controllers.

National railway SNCF has warned traffic will be disrupted on March 7 while the Eurostar rail service has cancelled some links between Paris, London, Brussels and Amsterdam on March 7 and 8.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune has advised people to work at home if possible.

