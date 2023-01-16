German defence minister Lambrecht steps down after gaffes

Move a major blow to Olaf Scholz's government as it weighs key decisions on military aid for Ukraine

Move a major blow to Olaf Scholz's government as it weighs key decisions on military aid for Ukraine

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of missteps and days of speculation over her future, in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government as it weighs crucial decisions over arming Ukraine.

Lambrecht asked Scholz to relieve her of her position in the cabinet, according to an emailed statement on Monday. She blamed intense media reporting about her as a distraction to continue in office.

The departure of the 57-year-old hits close to home for Scholz. He had picked his fellow Social Democrat as one of his deputies when he served as finance minister in Angela Merkel’s final term and had stood by her in recent weeks even as criticism mounted.

The process has been messy. Reports of her pending resignation surfaced on Friday. The government declined to comment, leaving the uncertainty hanging for days.

The cabinet upheaval marks a major setback for the ruling coalition and risks disrupting decisions critical to the international effort to stand up against the Kremlin.

Pressure to act

Scholz’s administration faces mounting pressure to supply Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after Poland and Finland said they wanted to send the German-made combat vehicles.

Following Russia’s invasion, Germany abandoned its policy of not sending lethal weapons into combat zones but has wrestled with every step.

The war has laid bare the poor state of the armed forces in Europe’s biggest economy, and Scholz’s government has created a special fund worth €100 billion to try to reverse the decline in Germany’s military power.

Poland has already announced that it intends to supply Leopard 2 tanks from its stocks to Ukraine, increasing pressure on Germany to follow suit AFP

Germany is expected to drop its resistance and supply Leopards to Kyiv amid concerns about fresh Russian offensives in the spring, according to officials familiar with the government’s thinking.

The Social Democrats are responsible for appointing a successor, and time is pressing. A meeting of senior defence officials from allied nations is scheduled for January 20. at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany. Before the gathering, the government is expected to make a decision on tank deliveries.

New Year’s video

Before reports of her planned departure surfaced, Lambrecht on Friday gave little indication that she was ready to leave. In a press conference, she said Germany will continue to use the new Puma armoured fighting vehicles despite recent technical failures.

She also pushed back against critics, following a meeting with the chairmen of Rheinmetall AG and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, whose joint venture produces Pumas.

After a series of technical failures in December, Lambrecht had called on both companies to fix the Puma which is meant to replace the German army’s ageing Marder vehicles.

For traditionally pacifist Germany, the defence ministry isn’t a sought-after post, but it surged to prominence in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shining the spotlight on the former justice minister.

Her qualifications for serving as Germany’s top defence official were widely questioned. In her first media interview as defence minister in December 2021, she said she struggled with the sequence of military ranks.

The final gaffe may have been an awkward video on New Year’s Eve, which renewed questions about whether she was up to the task. With fireworks exploding loudly in the background, she said the war in Ukraine facilitated her interactions with “many interesting and excellent people.”

(Additional reporting by Iain Rogers)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.