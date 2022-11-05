German growth hampering push to lower emissions, report says

Europe's industrial powerhouse is long way off meeting its climate targets, according to country's expert panel on climate change

Germany is set to miss its climate targets this decade as economic growth counteracts efforts to reduce emissions, a report commissioned by the government said.

While Europe’s industrial powerhouse managed to lower carbon emissions by about 27% between 2000 and 2021, progress is “far from sufficient” for hitting climate targets, the report by Germany’s Council of Experts on Climate Change said. The country aims to have cut carbon emissions 65% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and be carbon neutral by 2045.

So-called “rebound effects,” which occur when improvements in the efficiency of resource use are offset by greater consumption, were one reason that emissions didn’t fall as much as they could have, according to the report. Economic development, in particular, had an emissions-increasing effect during the time period.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government aims to increase investments in renewables, incentivise climate-friendly production technologies and encourage sustainable renovation of buildings. Earlier this week, the government announced a climate acceleration package that wasn’t considered in Friday’s report.

However, not only are the government’s measures proceeding too slowly, but they don’t do enough to dismantle old stock of emissions-intensive goods, the climate experts said. For instance, they cited concern that even if new electric vehicles are purchased, consumers might choose to keep old combustion-engine cars as an alternative.

Instead of focusing only on building out new capital stock, they suggested that the government should set hard limits on emissions.

