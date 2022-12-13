Germany aims to oust extremists in army after overthrow plot

New law will see members of country's military dismissed if they reject constitution, following arrests last week linked to alleged coup

New law will see members of country's military dismissed if they reject constitution, following arrests last week linked to alleged coup

German special police forces carry out searches on December 7 in Bad Lobenstein, Thuringia, in connection with the alleged far-right plot

Germany is speeding up efforts to make it easier to dismiss extremists from the armed forces following last week’s raids that swept up members of a far-right group allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

The defence ministry is drafting legislation that will mean members of the military can be thrown out if they reject Germany’s constitution and the “free democratic basic order,” according to a statement published on Tuesday.

“Dismissal is to be possible by administrative act without the need for time-consuming judicial disciplinary proceedings,” the ministry said, adding that it wants to push the new rules through parliament as quickly as possible.

More than 3,000 law-enforcement officers conducted raids across Germany last Wednesday in what the government said was the biggest-ever operation targeting right-wing extremists.

Twenty-five people were taken into custody, including a aristocrat ringleader, a former lawmaker with the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany and at least one person linked to an elite military unit. The federal prosecutor described a concerted effort to recruit military personnel and police.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the arrests “show how important it is to be vigilant and to take consistent action against extremists and enemies of the constitution using all the means of the rule of law.”

“All members of the military must stand firmly with both feet on the ground of our free democratic basic order,” she added. “There must be absolutely no doubt about this.”

A survey published on Tuesday showed that almost two thirds of those polled view right-wing extremist groups as a threat to German democracy. The Forsa survey of 1,008 people for broadcaster RTL was conducted December 9-12 and has a margin of error of plus/minus three percentage points.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is due on Wednesday to present legislation that will sharpen Germany’s gun laws and make it easier to fire extremists from the civil service.

(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber and Kevin Whitelaw)

