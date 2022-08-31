Germany’s ultra-cheap train ticket had vast CO2 saving

Travelers lined up in Cologne in June to board a regional train days after the country launched its summer-long program to offer most public transit for a flat €9 per month.

Germany’s three-month experiment with super-cheap public transport that ends on Wednesday reduced carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to powering about 350,000 homes for a year.

The €9 monthly ticket, which allows nationwide travel on regional trains, subways, trams and buses, prevented 1.8 million tons of CO2 because commuters didn’t use their cars as much, according to the VDV public-transport lobby.

Luxembourg, which made all public transport free from March 2020, has not studied the resulting CO2 savings, spokespersons for the country's environment and transport ministries told Luxembourg Times.

The ticket, which took effect in June, is meant to help soften the blow from inflation in Europe’s biggest economy amid a surge in energy and fuel prices sparked by the war in Ukraine. While there are concerns over financing the ticket and strains on the transport network, several German politicians want the subsidy extended in some form.

“We must find a convincing follow-up solution for a nationwide local transport ticket to continue to relieve the citizens who depend on it in times of rising prices and costs,” Petra Berg, environment and mobility minister in the western state of Saarland, said in a statement.

Some 52 million of the tickets have been sold, with one in ten buyers ditching at least one of their daily auto trips, the VDV said. The group cited the results of a government-commissioned survey of 78,000 people it conducted with Deutsche Bahn AG and polling institutes Forsa and RC Research.

Despite the positive fallout from the €9 ticket, Germany’s transport sector has been blamed for falling short of environmental targets by some 3 million tons CO2 last year, adding pressure on the government to find more ways to trim emissions.

One hotly contested step would be to impose a speed limit on the Autobahn, but Transport Minister Volker Wissing reaffirmed the ruling coalition’s rejection of the move, even as the country suffers an energy squeeze. In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, he said the step would be socially divisive at a time when Germany needs solidarity.

