Germany takes a step into legalising cannabis

Buying cannabis in Germany could no longer be a crime after Health Minister Karl Lauterbach suggested plans to legalise the drug, German media reported on Wednesday.

Lauterbach put forward key points for a “planned and controlled legalisation of cannabis”, German news outlet RND reported, saying they had seen the minister's suggestions.



Products sold to young people aged between 18 and 21 should contain a maximum of 10% of THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, to prevent “cannabis-related brain damage”, RND quoted Lauterbach. Buying and being in possession of 20 grams of cannabis from the age of 18 is expected to not be punished in Germany, the report said.



Earlier this year, Luxembourg took a first step to legalising cannabis, putting forward a new law which would allow people to grow up to four plants at home, although people must keep them out of sight and can only consume the drug at home.

Luxembourg drew international attention when the coalition gained power in 2018, promising a much more ambitious reform including legalising producing, selling and consuming cannabis - a goal that still exists, Justice Minister Sam Tanson said in June.

In Germany, there are plans to allow people to grow up to two cannabis plants, RND wrote. The amount of THC in cannabis should not exceed 15% and people will not be allowed more than 20 grams of cannabis, regardless of its origin or THC content, the report added.

Lauterbach proposed regulations for cannabis shops, such as being located at a certain distance from schools, children's and youth facilities.



Cannabis could be sold in pharmacies as well as licenced shops, the report states.

“This way, the black market could be fought better,” RND quoted Lauterbach as saying.



Around four million adults in Germany use cannabis, Lauterbach said in a speech in June. "Cannabis consumption in moderation, well secured, [of] quality and without acquisitive crime is something that has to be accepted and is part of a modern society," he said.

