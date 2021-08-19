Trier car rampage suspect faces judge as trial gets under way

Candles in Trier remember those who died in December last year

The trial of a 51-year-old man who allegedly drove a car through crowds of people in Trier, just over the border in Germany, last year killing five people began on Thursday, and is expected to last into 2022.

The defendant is charged with murdering five people in his SUV on 1 December 2020 as well as 18 cases of attempted murder. The victims of the attack included a 45-year-old man and his nine-week-old daughter as well as three women aged 25, 52, and 73.

The car drove via Konstantinstraße and Brotstraße, where it began hitting people, to the main market towards the old Roman city gate, the Porta Nigra. It then turned off onto the Simeonstraße, and right onto Christophstraße.

The defendant said in court he did not want to make a statement, German press agency DPA reported. Prosecutor Eric Samel told the court the defendant took advantage of the “innocence and defencelessness” of the pedestrians, who were not aware of any danger, DPA reported.

The defendant was single, unemployed, of no fixed address and had developed a “great hatred of society”, the Prosecutor added, according to DPA.

A preliminary assessment by a psychiatric expert showed the defendant suffers from psychosis, DPA also reported.

A total of 26 sessions have been scheduled in the coming months in Trier district court, with the trial expected to last until the end of January next year.

