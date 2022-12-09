Gulf state probed for allegedly bribing EU Parliament aides

Officials said they recovered about €600,000 in cash and seized computers and mobile phones

Officials said they recovered about €600,000 in cash and seized computers and mobile phones

One person questioned is a former member of the European Parliament

Belgian prosecutors arrested four suspects after raiding multiple properties across Brussels as part of what they called a “major investigation” into possible bribery of European Parliament officials by an unidentified Gulf nation.

For several months, investigators of the Federal Judicial Police have suspected a Gulf country of trying “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament,” the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Friday.

“This is done so by paying large sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament,” prosecutors added.

Officials didn’t name the country involved but Le Soir newspaper said it was Qatar, currently hosting the final stages of the soccer World Cup. The nation’s embassy in Brussels and the European Parliament didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The World Cup in Qatar ends on 18 December AFP

Officials said they recovered about €600,000 in cash and seized computers and mobile phones in 16 searches on Friday. One person questioned is a former member of the European Parliament.

The Belgian agency said the searches “were conducted as part of a major investigation for alleged offenses of criminal organization, corruption and money laundering.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.