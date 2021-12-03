Human rights groups urge EU to sanction spyware firm NSO

More than 80 human rights organisations have published an open letter calling on the EU to sanction the Luxembourg-linked NSO Group, the company behind the controversial Pegasus spyware, amid reports the equipment has been used to target numerous activists, journalists, lawyers and dissidents.

The letter, signed by 81 groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and published on Friday, was addressed to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, and foreign ministers in member states.



Several EU countries including Germany, Spain and Hungary are believed to be clients, according to The Guardian, which first reported the publication of the letter. Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said the Grand Duchy had used the software during a Luxembourg Times interview in October but he later said he wasn't referring to any specific software.

The organisations said they had been compelled to call for further action following a “growing series of reports about human rights abuses linked to the use of NSO technology”. NSO has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The spyware was used by governments around the world to target numerous activists, journalists, lawyers and dissidents, a consortium of international media outlets revealed in July, which followed earlier reports that the technology had been used to snoop on murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi and others.



The EU should take “serious and effective measures” against NSO Group, the letter urged, “including the designation of the entity under the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime.”



In November, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted the firm for "engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States".

The United States said it had moved against NSO, headquartered in Israel but with multiple entities in Luxembourg, based on evidence that it "developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers".

“The EU should follow suit,” the human rights organisations said in their letter, “and urgently put NSO on its global sanction list.”

The bloc should halt “the sale, transfer, export, import and use of NSO Group technologies, as well as the provision of services that support NSO Group's products, until adequate human rights safeguards are in place”, the letter concluded.

The call for the EU to act comes days after the Luxembourg government said it cannot blacklist the company because the Grand Duchy's legislation “does not provide” for a similar procedure to the US.

Bettel blamed governments for misusing the software, describing misconduct reported through the media as “a scandal” and "unacceptable". However, he said during the interview with the Luxembourg Times that the spyware, if used correctly, was a powerful tool to fight terrorism and went on to say that Luxembourg had used it "for reasons of state security".

That interview prompted a parliamentary question, in response to which Bettel said he had been talking about spyware generically, adding that "for security reasons and in order to protect investigations, it is not possible to publish details of technical equipment."

In the wake of the July press reports, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn acknowledged nine NSO entities were based in Luxembourg, after initially saying there were only two. Asselborn said he sent letters to the nine NSO entities reminding them of their human rights duties.

