NATO sending team to counter migrant threat from Belarus

Lithuania got 50 times more immigrants, mostly from Iraq, in past three months than in all of 2020

An armed Polish border guard (front) and a Belarusian boarder guard (back R) stand next to a group of migrants resting at a makeshift encampment on the border between Belarus and Poland last week.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will send a team to Lithuania to help counter the influx of migrants entering illegally and with the aid of the Belarusian government.

NATO’s Counter Hybrid Support Team will assist with analysis, risk assessment and communication strategies, according to a statement from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who requested the intervention. The team is scheduled to arrive in September.

Some 4,000 migrants, mainly from Iraq, have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus illegally over the past three months, 50 times more than in all of 2020. Critics say the arrivals are part of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s strategy to retaliate over European Union sanctions against his government because of his crackdown against pro-democratic opposition.

Lukashenko, who has threatened to stop policing the flow of drugs, guns, people and nuclear material to the EU, denies these allegations.

“Let’s be clear, the situation that Lithuania faces is not a migration crisis,” Landsbergis said. “It is a well-organized, cynical, hybrid operation that Lukashenko implements in revenge for Lithuania’s principled support for Belarusians fighting for the democratic future of their country.”

The NATO team will be composed of a small group of experts, according to a NATO official.

