Indians, Eritreans most common non-EU immigrants

Ukrainians, Moroccans among most common receivers of residence permits across the bloc

Indian, Eritrean and Brazilian nationals received the most residence permits from Luxembourg last year, the EU's statistics office said on Thursday, as the pandemic slowed immigration of non-EU citizens across the bloc.

The number of people from outside the EU being given a temporary residence permit dropped by almost a quarter to 2.2 million last year from 3 million in 2019, the year before the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The drop comes after seven years of increases in the number of first residence permits, which allows them to stay in the EU for three months.



Luxembourg issued 5,706 first residence permits in 2020. A total of 520 Indian nationals received one, 398 Eritreans, 327 Brazilians, 319 Americans and 309 people from China, including Hong Kong, Eurostat figures show.

Of all EU countries, Poland issued the most permits to non-EU citizens - mostly Ukrainians - handing out just over a quarter of all permits granted in the bloc. Germany and Spain followed with 14%. Ukrainian nationals received the most permits, with more than 600,000 people from the country receiving the three-month permission. Poland issued 80% of those permits.

Across the EU, more than a third of all permits last year were for people from Ukraine, Morocco and India, also the top three nationalities in 2019. In 2018, Syrians received the second most permits, behind Ukrainians.

Ukrainians mainly moved to the bloc for work while Moroccans moved to join their family, Eurostat said.

