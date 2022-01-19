Keep business register access public, says EU court

Case referred to EU's General Court after businessman and company fought inclusion of their details on publicly available database

Information about the owners of companies in the Grand Duchy should be kept public, and doing so does not breach any data protection laws or an individual's right to privacy, an EU court said on Thursday.

The opinion, issued by the General Court of the European Union, followed a joint case brought by a company and a businessman against the publication of their details on a public database which was set up in 2019 to fight against money laundering.



Issued by Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella, the opinion is not binding on the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which will now begin deliberations on the matter and will issue a ruling at a later date.

European anti-money laundering requirements led Luxembourg to establish a so-called beneficial owners register (LBR), which discloses the details of anyone who holds at least 25% in a company.

It was launched after a series of journalistic exposés had highlighted Luxembourg’s reputation for secretive business arrangements, such as the 2014 Luxleaks disclosures which showed global corporate giants had received sweetheart tax deals from former Prime Minister Jean-Claude Junker's government.

The joint cases, taken by a Luxembourg company called SOVIM and an unidentified businessman, arose after the LBR dismissed their requests to have their details kept off the publicly available database and the Luxembourg courts referred the cases to the ECJ for a preliminary ruling.

Data limited in any event

"The Advocate General considers that...(the register) does not result in a disproportionate interference with the rights to respect for private life and to the protection of personal data," the opinion said. The data published about the beneficial owners was ultimately of a "rather limited nature and extent" in any case, the judge concluded.



However, the judge said that EU countries are reminded of their obligation to limit access when "in exceptional circumstances", publication of details would "expose the beneficial owner to a disproportionate risk".



SOVIM had lodged an appeal against the inclusion of its’ beneficial owner on the register on several grounds, including questioning the purpose of allowing anyone to consult the list without restrictions.

“It (SOVIM) argues that making the (register) public represents a further interference which serves no purpose, since it is no more effective in combatting money laundering than making access limited to the authorities,” the court documents note. “It (SOVIM) criticises the Luxembourg legislature for not having put security measures in place to establish the identity of persons seeking access to the information.”



The second legal challenge against the LBR was taken by a businessman who is listed in the court documents as the beneficial owner of 35 commercial companies and a property investment firm.

Exceptional circumstances

In 2019, the Luxembourg District Court had rejected his request to have access to his information restricted, for a period of three years, to “national authorities, credit institutions and financial institutions, and to bailiffs and notaries acting as public officers”.

The businessman argued that he qualified for an “exceptional circumstances” exemption from the public list under the terms of the EU directive, which states that the publication of the details would expose “the beneficial owner to a disproportionate risk of fraud, kidnapping, blackmail, extortion, harassment, violence or intimidation”.



In their legal arguments the Luxembourg Business Register said such an exclusion was not justified, arguing that the businessman’s financial position did not meet the criteria and to allow otherwise would “mean that a large number of persons would benefit under the derogation contained…(and it) would be rendered meaningless to a great extent”.

The LBR also pointed out – as reported in The Luxembourg Times in February 2020 – that the database already contains an extra privacy safeguard in that it does not allow a search by the name of potential owners, forcing anyone checking for details to scour more than 100,000 listed entities.



Only a handful of exemptions are granted, the LBR said in 2020, with requests concerning minors accepted and others dismissed.



Following fresh revelations about financial secrecy in the OpenLux journalistic exposé last year, it emerged that Luxembourg authorities had handed out fines to more than 600 businesses for failing to provide details to the register.



