Land-grabbing major risk in farming aid fraud - ECA

The European Commission should help countries more to detect and prevent fraud, the EU's budget auditors found

The European Union should do more to monitor fraud with agricultural subsidies - a third of the EU's budget - with a particularly high risk from people receiving funds for land they do not own or do not use for farming, the bloc's budget watchdog said on Monday.

Fraudsters faking their eligibility for funds, the complexity of the projects, and 'land-grabbing', the legal and often illegal appropriation of land to get EU funding, were the main risks, the European Court of Auditors said.



"Fraudsters may also seek to acquire land – legally or otherwise – for the sole purpose of receiving direct payments, without performing any agricultural activities", the ECA said in a summary of a report, which looked at fraud between the budget periods 2007-2013 and 2014-2020.

Fraudsters tend to exploit weaknesses in the anti-fraud efforts of individual countries, the ECA said, urging the European Commission to put better monitoring in place, with better technologies, and provide better guidance.

Fraudulent claimants can fail to disclose information or fake meeting eligibility criteria to benefit from the EU's agricultural aid. Small and medium-sized enterprises may for instance fail to disclose links to other companies. Others pose as young farmers, therefore being able to claim special aid schemes.



The ECA itself is not allowed to investigate fraud, but auditors can refer the cases to the European Anti-Fraud Office OLAF or the recently created European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) for further investigation.

The report comes after the ECA found that in May the amount of money the Commission said it spent on tackling climate change between 2014 and 2020 had been exaggerated by a third, the bloc’s auditors concluded in May.



Agriculture contributes to about a quarter of 1% of the Grand Duchy's total economic output and less than 1% of total employment, according to World Bank and Commission data.

