Benelux takes lead in condemning Hungary LGBTIQ law

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set for another collision course with EU leaders over the legislation

By Diego Velazquez and Kate Oglesby

The Benelux trio of countries has condemned Hungary for banning books and films that depict characters other than as heterosexual, issuing a joint declaration that drew widespread support from other European Union countries at a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

The law, which was adopted by Hungary’s parliament last Tuesday, also bans advertising featuring homosexuals or transsexuals.



"We express our grave concern about the adoption by the Hungarian Parliament of amendments that discriminate against LGBTIQ persons and violate the right to freedom of expression under the pretext of protecting children," said a joint statement seen by the Luxemburger Wort on Tuesday.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn signed the text with his Benelux counterparts - foreign ministers from Belgium and the Netherlands - during a meeting of the EU's General Affairs Council, which groups together foreign affairs ministers and those with responsibility for the EU.

Ten more countries, including Germany and France, later signed the text.

It is not the first time Hungary has made moves to marginalise the LGBTIQ community. In May the country, along with Poland, blocked references to gender in a European Union statement about social issues.



The so-called Porto declaration initially aimed to “promote gender equality and fairness for every individual in our society,” but the term gender was dropped from a final draft following opposition from the two countries.

During a meeting of EU diplomats during the same week in May, Hungary and Poland also submitted a joint request to remove references to gender from other upcoming EU documents, including on security and defence, according to another diplomatic memo seen by Bloomberg.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has also banned citizens from legally changing their gender, and last year effectively prohibited the adoption of children by same-sex partners while enshrining in the constitution the notion that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

Meanwhile, European football's governing body, UEFA, has blocked a request for Munich's Allianz Arena to be lit in rainbow colours during Wednesday's Euro 2020 game between Germany and Hungary. "Given the political context of this request - a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament - UEFA must refuse," the football body said in a statement.

Munich mayor, Dieter Reiter, described UEFA's decision as "shameful" and said plans were afoot to decorate other city landmarks in rainbow colours instead.



