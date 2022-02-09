Luxembourg faces EU action over failure to update flood maps

The European Commission has sent a formal warning to Luxembourg for failing to provide updated flood risk maps, seven months on from downpours which caused millions of euros of damage across the country, the EU’s executive arm announced on Wednesday.

The Commission said it has sent letters of formal notice, the first stage of infringement proceedings, to the Grand Duchy and six other countries because they all failed to update maps relating to flood risk areas. The deadline for submitting the new documents expired in March 2020, the Commission said.

The Commission can take further steps should Luxembourg not respond to the latest letter and provide the updated maps within two months.

The maps are designed to show areas which could be flooded and the potential consequences of torrential rainfall, the Commission said, adding that the documents form part of flood risk management plans.

In July last year Luxembourg was hit by devastating floods which forced thousands of people out of their homes and cost millions of euros in damage.



Residents complained that they did not receive adequate warnings of the incoming floods, with a government report concluding that Luxembourg's alert system for warning the public of extreme weather needed to be improved.

The total cost of the flood damage was estimated at €125 million, making it the most expensive event ever recorded by Luxembourg's insurance industry, the insurance association ACA said at the time.

There were 6,500 reports of damage to homes and businesses lodged with insurers across the Grand Duchy, and a further 1,300 cases of flooded vehicles, the ACA said.

Climate change and freak weather cost Luxembourg nearly €1 billion in the four decades from 1980 to 2020, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said in a report earlier this month.

Gun regulation

The Commission has sent reasoned opinions - the next stage of proceedings after a letter of formal notice - to Luxembourg in two other separate cases concerning gun regulations, it said on Wednesday.



The opinions concern Luxembourg's failure to transpose two EU rules into national law, the first on the marking of firearms and the second on legislation which would prevent alarm and signal weapons, which only discharge blank ammunition, from being converted into lethal firearms.

Luxembourg did amend other aspects of its gun regulations in January after the EU threatened to take the country to the bloc's highest court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which is the next stage if the Grand Duchy ignores the reasoned opinions announced on Wednesday.



The European Commission served 29 notices on Luxembourg in 2021 for failing to comply with the bloc's directives, the Luxembourg Times revealed last month.

