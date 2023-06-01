Luxembourg inflation reaches ECB target of 2%
Luxembourg's inflation rate in May has fallen back in line with the European Central Bank's target of 2%, while the rate has dropped across the eurozone, the EU's statistics agency said on Thursday.
The Grand Duchy's annual inflation rate dropped to 2% this month, from 2.7% in April and 9.1% a year ago, Eurostat said in a flash estimate released on Thursday. This means the country has the slowest prices rises in the eurozone.
Prices increased by 6.1% in May compared to a year ago in the eurozone, down from 7% the previous month and over 10% in the autumn, according to the Eurostat data. Luxembourg, Belgium and Spain had the lowest inflation rates in May at under 3%, while Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia posted the steepest annual price rises at over 11% each.
Food, alcohol and tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in May at 12.5%, compared with 13.5% in April, followed by non-energy industrial goods at 5.8%, compared with 6.2% in April, services at 5%, compared with 5.2% in April, and energy at -1.7%, compared with 2.4% in April, Eurostat said.
The ECB has been steadily rising interest rates since Russia's war in Ukraine sent already rising energy prices spiralling, with the depositary rate - the amount of interest banks receive from the ECB - standing at 3.25%, the highest it has been since the financial crash in 2008.
Rising interest rates have sent Luxembourg's property market plummeting, with housing prices down 14% in the centre of the country in the second quarter compared to a year ago. Potential buyers have seen their capacity to borrow shrink by a third since May last year, real estate agency atHome said on Thursday.
The eurozone's unemployment rate inched down by 0.1 percentage points to 6.5% in April compared to March, Eurostat also said on Thursday. Luxembourg's rate stood at 4.9% that month - unchanged compared to March.
The unemployment rate of people under the age of 25 stood at 13.9% in the eurozone in April, with Luxembourg's standing at 18.5% - the sixth highest in the EU after Spain, Greece, Italy, Sweden and Slovakia.
