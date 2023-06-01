Luxembourg inflation reaches ECB target of 2%

Inflation in the eurozone dropped to 6.1% in May, from 7% in April, Eurostat data shows

Governments have been grappling with how to tackling rampant inflation in food prices

Luxembourg's inflation rate in May has fallen back in line with the European Central Bank's target of 2%, while the rate has dropped across the eurozone, the EU's statistics agency said on Thursday.

The Grand Duchy's annual inflation rate dropped to 2% this month, from 2.7% in April and 9.1% a year ago, Eurostat said in a flash estimate released on Thursday. This means the country has the slowest prices rises in the eurozone.

Prices increased by 6.1% in May compared to a year ago in the eurozone, down from 7% the previous month and over 10% in the autumn, according to the Eurostat data. Luxembourg, Belgium and Spain had the lowest inflation rates in May at under 3%, while Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia posted the steepest annual price rises at over 11% each.

Food, alcohol and tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in May at 12.5%, compared with 13.5% in April, followed by non-energy industrial goods at 5.8%, compared with 6.2% in April, services at 5%, compared with 5.2% in April, and energy at -1.7%, compared with 2.4% in April, Eurostat said.



The ECB has been steadily rising interest rates since Russia's war in Ukraine sent already rising energy prices spiralling, with the depositary rate - the amount of interest banks receive from the ECB - standing at 3.25%, the highest it has been since the financial crash in 2008.

Rising interest rates have sent Luxembourg's property market plummeting, with housing prices down 14% in the centre of the country in the second quarter compared to a year ago. Potential buyers have seen their capacity to borrow shrink by a third since May last year, real estate agency atHome said on Thursday.

The eurozone's unemployment rate inched down by 0.1 percentage points to 6.5% in April compared to March, Eurostat also said on Thursday. Luxembourg's rate stood at 4.9% that month - unchanged compared to March.

The unemployment rate of people under the age of 25 stood at 13.9% in the eurozone in April, with Luxembourg's standing at 18.5% - the sixth highest in the EU after Spain, Greece, Italy, Sweden and Slovakia.

