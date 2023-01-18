Luxembourg MEP Angel replaces ousted vice-president

Marc Angel takes over from Eva Kaili, who was arrested on money laundering and corruption charges allegedly involving Qatar

Luxembourg MEP Marc Angel is congratulated after being elected as the new vice-president of the European Parliament

Luxembourg MEP Marc Angel has been elected as the new vice-president of the European Parliament following a vote on Wednesday, replacing Eva Kaili who was ousted from the position as a result of her arrest in a corruption scandal.

Angel is a member of the Socialists and Democrats Group to which Kaili also belonged before she was suspended.

The Luxembourg MEP required two rounds of voting to see off the challenge from the two other contenders for the role, the French Green candidate Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield and Italy's Annalisa Tardino, a member of the right-wing populist Identity and Democracy faction.

Angel received 307 of the 590 votes cast in the second round, ahead of Tardino on 185 and Delbos-Corfield on 98.

Angel, who is 59, was widely expected to secure the appointment as a result of a previous deals between the parliament's factions, under which the Socialists and Democrats Group would hold five of the 14 vice-presidencies - a largely ceremonial role.

Angel is a former teacher who, in 1994, became a councillor for the City of Luxembourg - a position he held until 2020 - and was elected to Luxembourg's parliament in 2004. A member of the centre-left LSAP party, he resigned as a national lawmaker in 2019 when he was elected to the EU Parliament.

Kaili was ousted from the vice-president role and expelled from the Socialists and Democrats Group after her arrest on money laundering and corruption charges, allegedly involving money from Qatar. She has been held in prison in Belgium since 9 December, together with her partner Francesco Giorgi.

A former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri, who is also embroiled in the Qatar scandal and has been charged with money laundering and corruption, has agreed to reveal details of the scheme in exchange for a reduced jail sentence, Belgian federal prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

