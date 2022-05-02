Luxembourg pays €100K into Moldova refugee plan

Council of Europe plan comes as tensions rise in Moldovan pro-Moscow separatist territory of Transnistria

Ukrainian refugees crossing into Moldova after the outbreak of the war, in March of this year. The photo was taken near the town of Palanca.

Luxembourg paid €100,000 into a Council of Europe action plan for Moldova, with fears on the rise that the war in Ukraine could spill over into its westerly neighbour, which has applied to join the European Union after Russia launched its bloody invasion of Ukraine.

The Council of Europe, a human rights organisation that counts 46 countries among its members, has launched a plan to help Moldova protect vulnerable refugees from Ukraine seeking asylum in Europe, safeguard the rights of LGBTI people and combat violence against women.

Moldova is Europe's poorest country, but has nevertheless taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war. The total size of the Council of Europe's action plan stands at €13.7 million for a four-year period.

At the same time, tensions have been rising in the pro-Russian separatist territory of Transnistria in Moldova. Last week, the Council's Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić expressed concerns after several attacks raised fears that the Ukraine war has spread to Moldovan soil.

