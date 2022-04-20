Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Macron and Le Pen set for high stakes French presidential debate"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Macron and Le Pen set for high stakes French presidential debate".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Macron and Le Pen set for high stakes French presidential debate
Exclusive for subscribers
Election

Macron and Le Pen set for high stakes French presidential debate

5 min. 43 min ago
A polling average calculated by Bloomberg on April 19 showed Macron leading Le Pen 55.5% to 44.5% ahead of the run-off this Sunday
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Macron and Le Pen set for high stakes French presidential debate"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Macron and Le Pen set for high stakes French presidential debate".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic