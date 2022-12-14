Macron party’s HQ, McKinsey raided in campaign funding probe

Searches part of investigation into possible unlawful funding of French president's election wins in 2017 and 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron celebrate after his victory in France's presidential election in April this year

The headquarters of the party of French President Emmanuel Macron have been raided by criminal investigators as part of a probe into possible unlawful funding of his two winning campaigns.

Financial prosecutors at the Parquet National Financier confirmed the evidence-gathering raids on Tuesday, as initially reported by newspaper Le Parisien. The prosecutors said investigators also carried out searches at the premises of the Renaissance party’s funding association and McKinsey & Co.’s Paris offices.

In a statement, a spokesman for Renaissance said the party is ready to cooperate with French investigators. McKinsey confirmed the fresh raids, which come after previous searches at its Paris offices in May. The consultancy said it’s “cooperating fully with public authorities.”

French authorities in October widened the scope of a case initially focused on McKinsey’s taxes. The investigators are now looking into possible financial irregularities linked to consultancy work in campaign accounts during the 2017 and 2022 elections and are examining allegations of favouritism.

