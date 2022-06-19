Macron set to lose majority in French parliament

Macron's party and his allies are set to win 200 - 260 seats out of 577, according to projections by five pollsters

Macron's party and his allies are set to win 200 - 260 seats out of 577, according to projections by five pollsters

President Emmanuel Macron is projected to lose his outright majority in the French parliament, which at a minimum would force him to compromise and rely on coalition partners to push forward his ambitious pro-business reforms.

The party headed by the 44-year-old centrist, who was re-elected in April, and his allies are set to win 200 - 260 seats out of 577 in the final ballot of Sunday’s legislative election, according to projections by five pollsters.

The second-largest group in parliament looks set to be Nupes, a leftist coalition led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, which is on track to get 149 - 200 lawmakers, according to the pollsters. The far-right National Rally is projected to get 60 - 102 seats, much better than expected.

At least 289 seats are needed for an absolute majority.

With no group of parties near an outright majority, Macron may be able to keep control of the executive branch but will have a hard time passing legislation, putting much of his second-term agenda at risk.

Macron could cobble together alliances on specific topics - his position on raising the retirement age is similar to that of the the center-right Republicans, for example. If that doesn’t work, he might also be tempted to use article 49.3 of the French constitution, which under certain conditions allows him to put a law in place even without approval from parliament.

“He won’t be able to lean on the extremes, whether it’s the far right or the far left, which will oppose pretty much systematically every proposition from the government,” said Lisa Thomas-Darbois, a specialist in French politics at the Paris-based Institut Montaigne.



Macron’s support base has shrunk after the past five years, with protests against his pension reform, social inequality and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 44-year-old won a second term in April’s presidential election, while National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen came second, handing the far-right its strongest score ever. Melenchon, who came a close third, emerged at the head of an emboldened left.

After first round results showed his majority at risk, Macron struck an increasingly apocalyptic tone, depicting both Nupes and the National Rally as dangerous forces of destabilisation.



While Nupes is unlikely to implement its economic program, which includes higher wages and cutting work hours on the back of massive public spending, the coalition will gain influence on parliamentary and public debates. At a time of climbing interest rates around the world, it has “the potential to undermine investor confidence in the French fiscal outlook,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Maeva Cousin.

The National Rally, meanwhile, looks set to have enough seats to be able influence committees and get a designated amount of floor time to air its views, an important step in the decade-long effort by Le Pen to bring the party to the center of French politics.

“The people of France have made Emmanuel Macron a minority president,” National Rally acting head, Jordan Bardella, said on TF1 television, noting this was the party’s best ever score in legislative elections.

Macron’s second term was already off to a rocky start, with allegations of sexual harassment against one of his ministers and criticism of the government’s policing doctrine after chaos at a football stadium sparked anger in the UK.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.