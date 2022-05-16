Masks off in France, and back on in Luxembourg

Cross border commuters can travel mask-free in France but will need to put them on once they cross into Luxembourg

Cross-border commuters from France will have to navigate contradictory travel requirements as they no longer have to wear a face mask on public transport in their home country, but are still required to do so in Luxembourg.

As of Monday, France has lifted its last public health measure, dropping its mask mandate on all public transport, the French health ministry announced. Luxembourg, and its neighbour Belgium, still maintains compulsory mask wearing on buses and trains.

That means cross-border workers from France, of which there are more than 110,000 according to statistics agency Statec, can choose whether to wear a mask when they start their commute, but then have to put one on once they cross the border into the Grand Duchy.

European states are struggling to coordinate the lifting of their public health measures as they are emerging from the pandemic.

Passengers aboard national airline Luxair can choose from Monday whether to wear face masks during their journeys between Luxembourg and any other destination that has dropped the protective measure against Covid-19.

This means that no masks will be required starting Monday when travelling to Luxembourg or Berlin, but coverings will still be needed when flying to Hamburg or Munich and Spain, Italy or Portugal, where a mask mandate on public transport is still in place.

