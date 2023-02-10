Moldova’s President reshuffles government amid security risks

The nation of 2.6 million is wedged between Ukraine and Romania and has come under intense pressure

Moldovan President Maia Sandu shook up her government by appointing a top security adviser to be premier as the former Soviet republic bordering Ukraine confronts an increasingly perilous region.

Dorin Recean, 48, a former interior minister and senior aide will replace Natalia Gavrilita, 45, as prime minister, Sandu told reporters Friday. The appointment requires the approval of Moldova’s parliament, where Sandu’s party controls a majority.

“Our economy and security need new life and the new government needs to increase the country’s level of security and keep Moldova within the ranks of the free and democratic world,” Sandu said in Chisinau. A new administration will be formed swiftly, she said.

The nation of 2.6 million, Europe’s poorest, is wedged between Ukraine and Romania and has come under intense pressure since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Russian cruise missiles launched as part of the Kremlin’s biggest attack this year passed through Moldova’s air space Friday.

Moldova’s vulnerable position has stoked worries that the country could also be overrun if Russia sought to link the breakaway region of Transnistria, formally recognized as part of Moldova, to Moscow-controlled territories.

Gavrilita, who was appointed prime minister in August 2021, governed as Moldova’s economy was hit hard by the region’s energy crisis, compounded by its long reliance on Russian resources. She also sought to carry out reforms as the nation aspires to join the European Union.

Sandu said the reshuffled administration “needs to continue and accelerate the cleaning up of Moldova’s justice system, because this is the pledge we made to the citizens.”

