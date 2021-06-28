EU's money laundering defences are weak, watchdog says

The European Union's weak defences against money laundering and terrorist financing are allowing hundreds of billions of euros in suspicious transactions to take place every year, the bloc's budget watchdog said on Monday.

The 27-nation bloc needs to address the fragmentation of responsibilities between its institutions for tackling money laundering and a poor and uneven implementation of EU directives across countries, the European Court of Auditors said in a special report.



“Money launderers are ahead of the administrative, regulatory and supervisory functions of the EU institutions,” Mihails Kozlovs, the member of the ECA responsible for the report, said in a press conference.

It is estimated that €700 billion to €2 trillion is laundered through the global banking system each year, according to the UN office on drugs and crime – roughly 2 to 5 percent of the global economy. The value of suspicious transactions in the bloc amounts to 1.3% of the size of the EU economy, according to Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency.

The report by the Luxembourg-based ECA focused on the banking sector because criminals try to filter their money into the regular economy through banks, aiming to disguise the illegal origin of their proceeds.

Implementing - or transposing - the AML directive into national law had been complex, the ECA said. "The transposition is uneven and the assessment by the European Commission is slow," the ECA said.

In the future, it could be easier to issue such new rules as regulations, which automatically become national law when they are adopted.

The ECA also questioned the European Banking Authority, given that it has only reported one breach of EU law related to money laundering since 2010 and has not carried out a single investigation on its own initiative.



The auditors also found evidence of attempts to lobby members of the EBA’s board of supervisors, showing that their “decision-making might have been influenced by national interests.”

The ECA also urged the European Commission to upgrade its risk assessment of EU countries, which it said was not transparent enough. It is for instance, not possible to see what changes take place on the list each year.

The Commission should also generate its own list of countries outside the EU that are at high risk of money laundering. So far, it is using the same list as the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body.

Finally, auditors criticised the lack of internal guidance for triggering a request for a probe by the EBA, which the Commission now does on an ad-hoc basis.

The ECB should speed up information-sharing between national central banks and put guidance in place for national supervisors for more consistency in their risk assessment of money laundering by the banks they oversee.



The EU adopted its first anti money-laundering directive in 1991, which was most recently updated in 2018. The Commission intends to unveil a proposal for a single EU watchdog for money laundering in the future.

