More than half of Benelux lorries flawed in road check

The majority of the cars in violation of the rules were found in Luxembourg

More than half of the lorries driving across the three countries of the Benelux had technical flaws, or their drivers were violating safety laws, Luxembourg's customs office said on Thursday after an inspection this week.



The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg stopped 80 lorries on Tuesday, finding 44 in violation of the rules, and a total of 69 offences. These included irregularities with tachographs, which are used to monitor whether drivers take the required rest after four-and-a-half hours of travelling.

Lorries were also controlled for technical requirements such as load securing, seat belts and documentation. The largest number of trucks in violation of the rules - 27 out of the total of 44 - were found in Luxembourg.

Roads in the Grand Duchy became the scene of post-pandemic chaos this week, as cross-border workers were forced back into the office because of a change in tax rules. Moreover, an accident involving a lorry on the A1 motorway between Kirchberg and Senningerberg also caused backups.

