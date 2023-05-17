Next EU elections set for June 2024

In Luxembourg, the new members of the European Parliament will most likely be elected on 9 June

Luxembourg will most likely choose its next members of the European Parliament on 9 June next year, after EU countries on Wednesday agreed on a common timetable for the elections.

The 27 EU countries set the vote between 6 to 9 June at a meeting of their ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, Sweden, which currently holds the EU presidency, announced.



In Luxembourg, the new members of the European Parliament would be elected on 9 June, as the country always votes on Sundays.



Luxembourg is represented by six members in the EU Parliament. The elections take place every five years.

In 2019, the Democratic Party (DP) and the Christian Democrats of the CSV won two seats each, with the social democrats of the LSAP and the Greens getting one each. Currently, the DP has only one sitting MEP as Monica Semedo left the party after being suspended for bullying staff, but stayed in her post.

The voting period from Thursday to Sunday applies to all EU countries to ensure that different electoral traditions can be maintained. While in most EU countries votes are done on Sunday, in the Netherlands, for example, polling stations open on Thursday, 6 June.

