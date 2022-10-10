Nissan seeks to reshape alliance by backing Renault business

Nissan Motor is ready to invest $500 million (€515 million) to $750 million (€772 million) in Renault’s electric vehicle business, viewing the French carmaker’s reorganisation as a chance to reshape their two decade-old alliance, a person familiar with the matter said.

In exchange for the cash infusion in the entity being set up by Renault Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo, the French carmaker is willing to sign on to a plan to reduce its ownership of Nissan to 15%, from the current 43%, over time, said the person, who asked not to be identified because negotiations are ongoing.

The moves would alleviate an imbalance that’s been a source of friction for years. Renault rescued Nissan in 1999 and sent in Carlos Ghosn, who eventually became CEO of both carmakers and the chairman of their alliance. He later added Mitsubishi Motors to the partnership, but was arrested in 2018 on charges of under-reporting his compensation. He escaped Japan in December 2019 and is currently in Lebanon.

Nissan, which owns 15% of Renault without any voting rights, sees supporting de Meo’s transformation as a way to repay Renault for coming to its aid more than 20 years ago, the person said. Marathon discussions were held over the past weekend between CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta of Nissan, and Renault’s de Meo and Francois Provost, senior vice president of international development and partnerships.

A representative for Nissan declined to comment beyond a joint statement issued with Renault on Monday, in which the two confirmed discussions to strengthen their cooperation and the future of the alliance. Nissan is considering investing in the EV entity, and the carmakers said they’re working on “structural improvements to ensure sustainable alliance operations and governance.”

A spokeswoman for Renault declined to comment beyond the statement, which the companies issued after reports on the executives meeting in Japan to discuss the EV carve-out, shareholdings and other issues.

EV stake

Nissan is ready to take as much as a 15% stake in the EV and software business that Renault said in May would be based in France and employ about 10,000 people by next year.

Renault also outlined plans to create an entity dedicated to developing and producing combustion and hybrid powertrains, which will be headquartered abroad and also have around 10,000 employees.

Nissan’s Uchida and Gupta and Renault’s de Meo and Provost spent all day Saturday and Sunday speaking on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka and nearby Nagoya. The four flew back to to Tokyo together and continued discussions on Monday in Yokohama, where Nissan is headquartered.

Share sell-off

Renault’s sale of its stake in Nissan won’t happen right away. One option being discussed is placing shares in a trust and giving Nissan the right of first refusal for any stock that is offered for sale, according to the person familiar with the talks.

While Nissan may buy back some of its shares, Renault has no plans to sell right away because it would have to take an impairment by selling at current prices, and will seek an orderly disposal of the stock.

Any agreement will include provisions preventing Renault from selling shares to a competitor or to an activist investor, the person added.

Renault’s voting rights will also be capped immediately when the deal goes into effect. The changes will require a new operating agreement between the companies, the person said.

Nissan’s position

The block of shares to be set aside is currently worth about €4 billion. Nissan had ¥1.47 trillion (€10 billion) of cash and equivalents at the end of June, more than enough to cover the cost of investing in Renault’s EV business and repurchasing some of its shares. The Japanese carmaker’s profitability and sales are better than forecasts, and the company will likely raise its outlook when it reports quarterly results in early November, the person said.

Renault is seeking to secure an agreement with Nissan before it holds a capital markets day around the same time, on Nov. 8. One sticking point in negotiations is Nissan’s reluctance to allow Renault to transfer combustion powertrain technology to Aurobay, a joint venture between Volvo Car and China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, as well as other investors.

The French state, which has a 15% shareholding in Renault, also would need to approve the companies’ plans.

Some of the hurdles for the combustion-powertrain deal include securing the blessing of the Japanese government, as well as from Dongfeng Motor Group, Nissan’s long-time partner in China. Uchida has been briefing officials at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on the implications of Renault’s carve-outs and potential tie-up with Aurobay.

Talks are focused on Renault retaining a minority stake in the legacy business and possibly aiming for an initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

