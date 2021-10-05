Pan-Europe train arrives in Luxembourg

The ‘Connecting Europe Express' is scheduled to stop in 100 towns and cities during its five-week journey

A train making its way from Lisbon to Paris via hundreds of towns and cities stopped in Luxembourg on Tuesday as part of the EU Commission's push to encourage rail travel.

The "Connecting Europe Express", a train that is meant to celebrate the European Year of Rail 2021, stopped in Bettembourg, just south of the capital.

Public transport in Luxembourg, including train services, has been free of charge since 2020 - a move to get more people to use trains and unclog the usually congested roads in and out of Luxembourg during peak hours, which cost €41 million, funded through taxes.

But rail links have been a lingering sore point in the country, in particular the proposed high-speed connection to Brussels which has been on the cards for years but is still not up and running. The three-hour train journey to the Belgian capital takes longer than it did decades ago, despite the project costing EU taxpayers around €750 million.



The EU Commission proclaimed 2021 as the year of the rail in a bid to promote public transport and fight climate change.



The train departed Lisbon on 2 September and is scheduled to reach its final destination, Paris, on 7 October after stopping in 100 towns and cities during the five-week journey.



Due to the different gauge widths in Europe, the Connecting Europe Express is actually made up of three separate trains – the Iberian train, the Standard train and the Baltic train – that will meet along the route.

The project is meant to be a reminder of the lack of interoperability between some parts of Europe's rail network, but should also demonstrate the already existing cooperation between countries, an EU statement said.



Rail travel in Luxembourg was among the least impacted across the European Union as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, despite thousands of cross-border workers abandoning trains as they worked from home, recent data released by the EU’s official statistics agency showed.



The coaches that make up the trains were provided by several European railway companies, including France's SNCF and Germany's DB.





