Pfizer gets EU regulator's nod for oral Covid drug

This handout photo provided by Pfizer, shows the making of its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid at a laboratory in Freiburg, Germany in November.

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 pill received backing from the European Union’s drugs regulator, offering a tool to manage coronavirus infections at home and ease the burden on hospitals.

The European Medicines Agency’s expert committee recommended granting conditional marketing authorization for the antiviral, called Paxlovid, for adults with Covid who don’t require supplemental oxygen and are at risk of developing severe disease, the regulator said Thursday.

The agency had already ruled in December that the treatment could be used by adults, in advance of formal approval.

The prospect of a pill that can be taken orally at home at the first sign of symptoms is sparking optimism about the course of the pandemic, especially amid evidence that the omicron variant causes less severe disease.

Paxlovid, which works by binding to an enzyme to stop the virus from replicating, reduced hospitalization and death among high-risk patients by 89% in a trial of 1,219 unvaccinated individuals. Pfizer has since said that laboratory testing has shown the treatment is effective against the omicron variant.

The European Commission will now “fast-track the decision-making process” on granting a conditional authorization for the drug, the EMA said.

The U.K. regulator cleared Paxlovid at the end of 2021, and the drug also has emergency-use authorization in the U.S.

The EMA is still reviewing Merck & Co.’s Covid pill, molnupiravir, which could provide another at-home treatment option for those infected with the virus.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

