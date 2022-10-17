Polish row with EU worsens with $73 billion in aid at risk

EU Commission says it’s not in a position to reimburse Poland - Warsaw is also locked in a standoff over €35.4 billion

Poland may lose out on as much as €75 billion in aid from the European Union for failing to comply with the bloc’s democratic standards, a potential major blow to a country that has used such funds to transform its post-communist economy.

The European Commission is for now “not in a position to” reimburse payment claims for some investments approved in the EU’s 2021-2027 budget, Stefan De Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the EU’s executive, said. The commission is in talks with the Polish government to resolve the issue, which resulted from the country’s own evaluation of whether it can receive the assistance, he said.

“Poland has indicated in its self-assessment of these operational programs that it doesn’t comply with the enabling condition regarding the charter of fundamental rights,” De Keersmaecker told reporters in Brussels on Monday. “It’s up to Poland indeed to show how they intend to comply with these enabling conditions.”

Poland disputed the claim, saying it informed the European Commission that it fulfills the criteria during the approval process earlier this year, the Ministry for Development Funds and Regional Policy said in an email. The government hasn’t received any notification from the commission about the potential suspension of funds, government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

The news about the payments was earlier reported by the Financial Times and the Rzeczpospolita newspapers. Certain expenditure can already be reimbursed, mostly related to technical assistance of the investment programs, according to the commission’s spokesman.

The potential freezing of the funds, which have been key to Poland’s rapid economic transformation since it joined the EU in 2004, comes after the bloc halted payouts of €35.4 billion in post-pandemic aid. That followed Warsaw’s failure to reverse changes in the judiciary that Brussels says give politicians too much sway over courts and undermine the rule of law.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who leads the ruling Law & Justice party and is the country’s most powerful politician, said recently he doubts Poland will receive the post-pandemic funding before general elections expected in October next year.

Polish Minister for EU Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told public radio earlier on Monday that he was aware of the risks for funding without directly addressing the story.

“I will do my best to make sure that the risks don’t materialize,” he said. “I’m convinced that we’ve met all the conditions.”

