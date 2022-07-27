RT loses appeal against EU crackdown on Russia ‘propaganda’

Legal case brought by Kremlin-backed broadcaster, seeking to overturn its ban in the EU, dismissed by ECJ's General Court

RT, the Kremlin-backed broadcaster formally known as Russia Today, lost its bid to overturn a European Union ban following the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU General Court, the bloc’s second-highest court, dismissed the appeal in a ruling on Wednesday.

The EU “cannot be criticised” for a temporary ban on content “by certain media outlets funded by the Russian State, on the ground that those outlets would support the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine,” the EU court ruled.

The EU banned RT in March, accusing it of spreading “propaganda” and being “essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting the aggression against Ukraine.”

Its French unit was the first to file an appeal at the EU court after President Vladimir Putin’s regime was targeted with sweeping sanctions soon after the invasion began in February.

Since then numerous challenges have been filed by Russian billionaires, or family members, over their inclusion on the the list of sanctioned individuals.

The broadcaster’s French arm told the EU’s lower court at a hearing last month that the crackdown was an unjustified curb on press freedom.

