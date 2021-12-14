Same-sex couple wins EU fight for child's ID in Bulgaria

Bulgaria, which does not recognise same-sex marriage, has to give the child a passport or identity card

The ruling was delivered by the ECJ’s Grand Chamber, where some of the largest cases are heard

Two mothers won a battle to get a Bulgarian passport for their daughter after judges at the EU’s Luxembourg-based top court said the country has to grant her an identity document without the need for a Bulgarian birth certificate, the court said on Tuesday.

The case was brought before EU judges after one of the child’s parents – a Bulgarian woman living in Spain – had requested a Bulgarian identity document for her child. In Bulgaria, it is necessary to have a birth certificate issued by the country before it will provide a passport or ID card.

Despite the mother submitting a certified translation of the child’s Spanish birth certificate, which names both women as the mothers, authorities in Sofia asked for proof of who gave birth to the child because birth certificates in the country only allow for one mother and one father.

The administration refused to issue a birth certificate because this information was missing and because “a reference to two female parents on a birth certificate was contrary to Bulgarian public policy, which does not permit marriage between two persons of the same sex,” the ECJ ruling stated.

The ruling was delivered by the ECJ's Grand Chamber, where some of the largest cases are heard, involving 15 judges and often preliminary opinion from an Advocate General. Bulgaria is "obliged to issue to that child an identity card or a passport without requiring a birth certificate to be drawn up beforehand by its national authorities" and is forced to recognise the Spanish document to allow the child's "right to move and reside freely within the territory of the Member States", the court's ruling said.

The court described it as a “right which every citizen of the Union enjoys”, adding that in order to enable EU nationals this right, countries must issue an identity document to their own nationals.

“The rights which nationals of Member States enjoy […] include the right to lead a normal family life, together with their family members,” the court added.

Judges said EU countries must recognise the parent-child relationship to enable the child to exercise “with each of her parents, her right of free movement”.

The child’s surname must appear on the Bulgarian identity document as it does on the Spanish birth certificate and the document must allow the child to travel freely with each parent, the court ruled.

