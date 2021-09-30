Sarkozy guilty of breaking finance rules in election bid

Former French president, who was convicted of corruption in a separate case this year, deliberately overspent during failed 2012 campaign

Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted of deliberately overspending in his failed 2012 re-election campaign by French judges on Thursday, making him the first ex-French president to be convicted twice of a crime.

The Paris criminal court ruled that Sarkozy ignored accountants’ warnings and exceeded spending limits in a bid to win over voters. Prosecutors previously asked for a six month sentence.

In Thursday’s ruling, French judges said Sarkozy’s relentless campaigning racked up costs of around €42.7 million, or about twice as much as was legally allowed. During the trial, Sarkozy denied all the allegations, saying he had to defend his honour with “passion.”

It’s another humiliating defeat for Sarkozy who was convicted of corruption earlier this year. Despite this, he remains influential and well-liked among right-wing voters.



Current president Emmanuel Macron and Sarkozy are on friendly terms, and members of his Les Républicains party are anxious to know who he will back in the 2022 presidential election.

The case, known as the Bygmalion affair, arose after a communications company was hired to organise Sarkozy’s rallies during the 2012 election fight. It has become a symbol of the bitter infighting within the ranks of the center-right party he used to lead, with various factions trying to shift the blame throughout the investigation.

