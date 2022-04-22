Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Scholz wants to avoid nuclear war, rejects gas embargo"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Scholz wants to avoid nuclear war, rejects gas embargo".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Scholz wants to avoid nuclear war, rejects gas embargo
Exclusive for subscribers
War

Scholz wants to avoid nuclear war, rejects gas embargo

3 min. 22.04.2022
The Bundesbank estimates that the German economy could shrink nearly 2% this year if there was a ban of Russian coal, oil and gas
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Scholz wants to avoid nuclear war, rejects gas embargo"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Scholz wants to avoid nuclear war, rejects gas embargo".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic