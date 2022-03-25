Seasonal time change continues as debate stalls

EU states have yet to make headway on a proposition to end seasonal time adjustment in Europe

In 2018, the European Commission proposed to end the seasonal clock changes

It is that time of year again, when days are getting longer and millions of Europeans turn the clocks forward an hour – an annual ritual which does not appear to be changing any time soon.

While senators in the United States backed the abolishment of the winter and summer time change last week, EU countries have yet to make headway on a proposition put forward by the European Commission in 2018 to end seasonal time adjustment in Europe.

Each EU country was “best placed to decide” whether they wanted to stick to a permanent summer or winter time, a spokesperson for the Commission wrote in an email.

“The ball is now in the Member States’ court as it is up to them to find a common position,” he wrote.

In 2019, the European Parliament backed the Commission’s proposal to end the time changes.

A public consultation which was held across the EU when the suggestion was first floated in 2018 broke participation records with 4.6 million responses. Luxembourg had the third highest participation rate, public broadcaster 100,7 reported.

