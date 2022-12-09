Second of four Cattenom nuclear reactors back online

A reactor at France's nuclear power plant Cattenom, right on Luxembourg's doorstep, powered up again on Friday after a months-long outage, just as days of below-freezing temperatures were forecast for next week.



State-owned Electricité de France (EDF) restarted Cattenom's reactor number four in the early hours on Friday, putting a second of four units back online at the site around 10km from Luxembourg's border, the company said.

The other two reactors are undergoing inspections or repairs due to corrosion problems.

The problem at Cattenom and other nuclear plants means that France, whose power exports usually cover about 15% of Europe's total electricity needs, has had to import energy as production fell to a 30-year low, news agency Reuters reported. Europe is struggling to manage cuts in Russian natural gas supplies used for generating electricity as a consequence of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine this year.

The two Cattenom units now in service mean 40 of France's 56 reactors were connected to the power grid as of Friday, EDF said.

Cattenom's unit four was shut down for annual maintenance in February, then stayed closed while EDF checked piping for corrosion that might have weakened it.

The plant operator had wanted to restart Cattenom's reactor one last month despite corrosion-related cracks in pipes, but the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) would not allow it. The reactor is projected to be ready in February.

EDF last month admitted another problem with unit four after operators allowed cooling water stored in reserve to fall below required levels.

