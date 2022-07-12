Spain slaps new tax on banks to pay for inflation aid

The government expects the tax to raise about 1.5 billion euros per year and comes after Spain introduced an extra levy on energy companies

Spain will raise taxes on large banks and energy companies, raising billions of euros to fund policies to ease the impact of record inflation on consumers.

In an address Congress on Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a slew of new measures aimed at extracting more money from businesses benefiting from rising interest rates and a surge in energy prices.

The levies on both financial institutions and energy firms will last for two years. The government expects the former to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) per year, while the windfall tax on energy will collect 2 billion euros a year.

Banking shares declined in Madrid trading following the announcement. CaixaBank declined 9%, BBVA SA dropped 5% and Banco Santander SA was down about 4%. Spain’s IBEX 35 was the worst-performing country index among major European markets Tuesday.

“We need to share the burden of this crisis justly, and not like the last one, which fell on top of the most vulnerable,” Sanchez said.

The measures mark a dramatic step by Spain as governments across Europe try to fund policies to help households with a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Inflation in the euro area is already close to 9%, while Spain’s rate is at over 10%. Other governments have also responded to the squeeze, including France, which is looking at how it could extend an energy tariff shield next year for the poorest households.

The latest measures are on top of the 9 billion euros Sanchez announced just over two weeks ago as soaring living costs dent his popularity. The total cost of anti-crisis measures so far this year amounts to 15 billion euros.

His surprise move to tax banks could help Sanchez ease tensions with his coalition partner, far-left party Podemos, which has demanded a broader fiscal reform to tax listed companies and big fortunes.

The squeeze on families helped the conservative Popular Party trounce Sanchez’s Socialists in regional elections in Andalusia a week ago. The defeat in the Socialists’ historical stronghold highlights the challenges he faces to retain power in general elections expected in late 2023.

