Surprise jumps in French, Spanish inflation heap pressure on ECB

Policymakers will pore over inflation figures from across the continent this week

French and Spanish inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to deliver more interest-rate hikes and raising political risks for the two countries’ leaders.

Consumer prices in France jumped by a record 7.2% from a year ago as food and services costs increased. Spain saw a 6.1% advance. Analysts had expected price gains to remain unchanged at 7% in France and to slow in Spain.

The stronger readings from the euro zone’s second- and fourth-biggest economies will cement the half-point rate move the ECB is planning for March and bolster those officials who say more big moves are needed beyond that to get inflation under control.

The data prompted money-market investors to bet for the first time that the ECB’s deposit rate, currently 2.5%, will peak at 4%. Chief Economist Philip Lane said in remarks to Reuters published earlier Tuesday that officials may hold borrowing costs at a high level for some time once they reach the so-called terminal rate.

Demonstrators march during a protest against the rise of the cost of living and for housing rights in Lisbon on February 25, 2023 AFP

Policymakers will pore over inflation figures from across the continent this week, with stubborn underlying price pressures their current focus, even as the headline number for the 20-nation bloc retreats. Euro-area data are due Thursday, with economists predicting a pullback to 8.3% from 8.6%.

In France, central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau reckons inflation is near its peak. After March’s likely 50 basis-point rate increase, there’ll be less “urgency” for the ECB to act, he said this month.

The biggest price spike in a generation is becoming an increasingly difficult challenge for President Emmanuel Macron, who’s already facing mass protests over his plans to overhaul pensions.

French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau reckons inflation is near its peak AFP

While his government spent vast sums containing last year’s initial energy-price shock, stresses on public finances have forced it to wind back some support. At the same time, inflation is spreading to goods and services where the state can less easily intervene.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government will come under more pressure to keep a lid on prices in an election year in which he’s widely expected to seek another term.

