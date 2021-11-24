Sweden’s new leader quits hours after historic appointment

'I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique'

Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, got the worst possible start to her tenure, as she was forced to resign only hours after her historic appointment.

The resignation was triggered as the Green Party - a junior partner to Andersson’s Social Democrats - said it would not be part of an Andersson government forced to implement a 2022 budget amended by the opposition.

Andersson’s resignation is technical in nature, as she said she is still ready to lead a one-party cabinet and will now face a new vote. The Green Party said earlier it won’t block her appointment.

“I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique,” Andersson said as she announced her resignation less than eight hours after being appointed.

“Despite the fact that the parliamentary positions appear unchanged, the issue should be tried anew. I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy might be questioned.”

A centre-right party that has previously supported the government refused to back her in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, sealing the fate of the government’s bill in favour of a competing proposal by conservative parties.

The amendment means some of the government’s key reforms, such as an extra week off for families, are ditched in favour of more spending on the justice system and a gasoline tax cut.

