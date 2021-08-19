Demand for Eurostar tickets skyrockets after travel restrictions eased

Eurostar has seen demand for tickets between London and the European Union almost double after UK travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers eased in August, the company said on Thursday, prompting them to add an additional 39 services this month.

Since the UK government eased travel restrictions, the high-speed rail operator has seen a gradual return of weekend breaks, with a 105% rise in August and September weekend trips between London and Paris compared to the same period last year. Overall, bookings between 4 and 14 August were up by 98% compared to the previous 14 days.



At the start of August, the British government dropped quarantine requirements for all fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from so-called amber list countries - which include Luxembourg, France and Belgium - sparking the rise in demand for train tickets.

The busiest days for travel are between 27 and 30 August, with Paris the most popular destination from the UK as travellers seize the opportunity for a city break in the French capital, according to a company press release.



Eurostar will operate five daily returns to Paris and three to Brussels between 6 September and 1 November, Eurostar said. During the peak of the pandemic, traffic between the British, French and Belgian capitals was reduced to just one service a day.

Luxembourgish and Belgian authorities are still trying to connect Luxembourg to Europe's high speed railway network. The ride from Luxembourg to the Belgian capital currently takes over three hours as trains have to wind through the hilly Ardennes region.

The journey is expected to take around two hours and five minutes once modernisation works are finished in 2028, transport minister François Bausch said in July.

The European Commission pledged its financial support to speed up the journey between the two European capitals. The modernisation project started in 2007, costing some €750 million, of which €132 million came from European funds. Plans also foresee an extension of the Brussels-Luxembourg line to Strasbourg, the EU's other hub.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.