Worst of Europe’s Diesel crunch will hit in spring

Global research company sees diesel inventories at record low in March - EU to cut off seaborne deliveries of Russian fuel in February

Stockpiles of diesel-type fuel in northwest Europe will hit the lowest in at least 12 years at the start of spring, according to a forecast from consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Inventories are set to build in December and January, before a sharp drop-off. Stockpiles in March are projected to be the lowest on record for any month in data going back to 2011, Woodmac said.

With the European Union set to cut off seaborne deliveries of Russian fuel in early February, the continent’s already tight supply situation is at risk of worsening. Stockpiles are a vital cushion against such disruptions, and when they run low, there’s more potential for market volatility.

Lower stocks have contributed to stronger margins for oil refineries, incentivising European operators to run hard, said James Burleigh, principal analyst at Woodmac. As a result, the consultancy expects northwest Europe’s daily crude processing to rise by 420,000 barrels this month, reaching 6.14 million.

“We expect the higher production to continue to be supported by the strong net cash margins, and expect gasoil/diesel stocks at end-December to have built almost three million barrels,” Burleigh said.

With Russia still by far the EU’s single biggest external supplier of diesel-type fuel by ship, the sharp drop-off in inventories at the end of winter is to be expected.

Part of the diesel availability problem in Europe -- and the US -- lies in the structure of futures markets. The ICE gasoil curve is backwardated, meaning prompt supplies are more expensive than the same fuel being delivered at a later date. That discourages stockpiling, as traders can likely sell today at a better price than they can lock in for the future. That structure has weakened in recent days, but remains strong by historical standards.

