A guide to dealing with (peri) menopause

From what causes the menopause, to checking your symptoms and getting treatment in Luxembourg

Hormone Replacement Therapy is often prescribed to manage the side effects of menopause such as hot flushes

Hot flushes, brain fog, and a stop to your menstrual cycle are common and obvious signs you might have hit menopause, but did you know that sudden migraines, depression, and anxiety could also be a clue?

The menopause commonly happens to women in their late 40s and early 50s, but some women suffer physical and psychological symptoms for perimenopause as early as their 30s (when menstrual cycles become irregular or infrequent).

Our guide is designed to take you through how to check your symptoms, and where to get medical help and support from other women going through the end of their reproductive phase of life.

What are the three phases of menopause?

Peri-menopausal is when your periods are irregular or unpredictable. Instead of a monthly cycle you may skip a cycle or have long gaps between them. Periods can also be very heavy or very light. This phase typically begins when a woman is in her 40s.

Menopausal is when your periods stop completely. This is usually classed as not having a cycle for 12 months. However most information relating to menopause covers all three phases, not just the specific day at which you have not had a menstrual cycle for 12 months.

Post-menopausal is the phase a woman is in for the rest of her life after her menopause. Once oestrogen levels have dropped to the point where her periods cease entirely, these levels remain low for the rest of a woman’s life.

What causes the menopause?

A change in your hormone levels, in particular oestrogen which controls the menstrual cycle. As women age and produce fewer eggs, oestrogen levels fluctuate and reduce over several years. It can happen to women in their 20s and 30s if they have had a hysterectomy for example. Generally, it happens to most women in their 40s or early 50s.

What are the symptoms?

There are many possible symptoms, which is why many women don’t realise they are perimenopausal until their menstrual cycle stops. The common ones include:

irregular and often heavy bleeding during your period.

hot flushes during the day or night sweats.

low mood, anxiety, and “brain fog” or difficulty concentrating and remembering.

vaginal dryness and bladder control problems or frequent bladder infections.

Muscle aches, insomnia and anxiety can also be symptoms you are (peri) menopausal Shutterstock

However, many women suffer muscle aches, increased anxiety, and the return of acne. Hot flushes are caused by lack of oestrogen which affects the body’s thermostat. The same hormone also interacts with brain receptors which control mood, so at low levels, this can cause anxiety and low mood, and the “tearfulness” some women describe.

Whilst low levels of oestrogen cause the main impact, progesterone and testosterone hormones also decline. Progesterone basically prepares the uterus for pregnancy. Testosterone, which is also a female hormone, that women when pre-menopausal produce three to four times more than oestrogen, is linked to sex-drive, energy, alertness, bone, muscle and skin health, and confidence.

How long does (peri) menopause last?

About a quarter of women experience no symptoms, whilst a similar amount describe severe symptoms. These can last on average seven years, sometimes longer, even for life. Once hormone levels drop, they stay this way for life. Some 75% of women will experience menopause symptoms.

How do I check if I am (peri) menopausal?

The Menopause Support Network in the UK has put together a useful checklist which lists a huge variety of symptoms. In addition, you can ask your GP for blood tests for thyroid, iron (ferritin), B12, Vitamin D, folic acid and female hormones, because deficiencies in these can give very similar symptoms to menopause.

Women under 45 with peri-menopausal symptoms can get a blood test to help make a diagnosis. However, hormone levels go up and down all the time, even during one day, so a test is just a snapshot of a given moment. You should always review the checklist for symptoms.

Over the age of 45 years, blood tests are not considered reliable or necessary for diagnosing (peri) menopause, which according to the British Menopause Society guidelines, can be done so by reviewing a checklist of symptoms, even if a woman continues to have her menstrual cycle.

What can I do?

You should visit your GP or your gynaecologist. Both can prescribe medication such as Hormone Replacement Therapy.

In some instances, your GP or gynaecologist may require you to undergo blood tests, a mammogram or a general check-up including a cervical smear. This should not affect HRT treatment, but if you have not had a check-up for these in the past few years, it might be worth getting this done.

Bring a list of your symptoms and familiarise yourself with the treatment protocols before your appointment so that you can ask questions and discuss the treatment you consider best.

Treatment

HRT

Hormone replacement therapy tops up oestrogen and progesterone hormones and comes in various forms. Oestrogen will manage the main symptoms of menopause and can be taken orally, or via a transdermal gel, spray, or patch (like a nicotine patch), which enters your bloodstream. Progesterone, commonly taken in tablet form, is given to women who still have their uterus, to protect the lining of it.

Transdermal oestrogens prescribed by doctors in Luxembourg are body identical and not synthetic, which means they are derived from yams (micronized beta 17 oestradiol), and are identical to the oestrogen found naturally in a woman’s body. Transdermal is the preferred method because it does not carry any risk of blood clots. Be clear in your consultation that you would prefer transdermal oestrogen rather than tablets.

Once prescribed, most HRT medications are covered by the CNS, although you should check first with your GP or gynaecologist.

HRT isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, so you may need to adjust your treatment. If you do not achieve symptom control with one type or a certain dose of HRT, you might do so with another. Discuss any risks with your GP or gynaecologist including allergies, a history of blood clots and whether you are a smoker or overweight. If one method does not work, you may find another will, such as swapping patches for transdermal gel.

Testosterone

As mentioned earlier, testosterone is a female hormone produced in much greater quantity than oestrogen (three to four times as much) in pre-menopausal women. Research suggests that testosterone can be beneficial to some menopausal women and pharmaceutical companies are developing a testosterone patch. A gel version is available in Luxembourg.

Other things to improve menopause

Whilst it won’t change your hormone levels, the following can help with the symptoms of it:

Eating a diet low in fat and high in calcium and protein to protect the heart and strengthen bones.

Regular exercise which will help reduce anxiety and stress and combat heart disease.

Avoiding alcohol and smoking can reduce hot flushes.

Physio for the perineum is covered by the CNS and may help with bladder control issues.

Vaginal oestrogen applied locally can help with frequent bladder urinary tract infections, bladder control, dryness, and pain.

How responsive are GPs and gynaecologists in Luxembourg?

Sadly, several women report that their doctor was not willing to discuss menopause symptoms and possible support whilst they were still having irregular periods.

Doctors in Luxembourg may receive training for menopause as part of their general academic training to qualify, but are not required to have continuous or regular training. The medical establishment's understanding of menopause and how to treat it has progressed considerably since many doctors in the Grand Duchy qualified, so some GPs may not know about the latest treatments or studies.

A good place to ask for advice is the Luxembourg (peri) menopause support group. Its administrators have provided useful information from other countries such as the UK, and you can ask about doctors and gynaecologists that are more proactive and helpful in their support of peri and menopausal women.

The support group recommends that women educate themselves so they can attend any appointment with their GP fully informed, and be prepared to try a specialist, such as a gynaecologist, if their GP is not willing to prescribe HRT or other recommended treatments.

CHL Menopause clinic

The menopause clinic at the central hospital works with GPs to help menopausal women. They have physiotherapists specialised in management of the perineum, a sex therapist, a psychologist, and a sophrologist to support sleep issues. They also work with radiologists for mammograms and breast ultrasounds, rheumatologists for bone assessments, cardiologists for regular heart check-ups, and endocrinologists for thyroid or diabetes issues.

However, feedback from women who have sought treatment and advice from the clinic is mixed, with some being told their symptoms are not (peri) menopausal. Women who are prescribed HRT are not told that they may need to increase their dosage over time, nor which symptoms they should look out for, leading to them giving up on HRT treatment as ineffective. One member of the Lux (peri) menopause support group said she was not offered a bone scan, just sophrology, and told her symptoms were not menopausal.

The benefits of HRT

HRT treatment can improve bone health and help women avoid osteoporosis in later years, whilst oestrogen therapy can decrease the risk of certain health conditions including osteoporosis, heart disease, strokes, dementia and mood changes.

For a first-hand account of one expat woman’s experience of the menopause and treatment, you can read this column entitled Menopause is no joke.

