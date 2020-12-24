Feeling alone?

The winter holidays can be a difficult time for many people, particularly if you are isolated or alone. If you need support, or just to talk, help is at hand

The winter holidays can be a difficult time for many people, particularly if you are isolated or alone. If you need support, or just to talk, help is at hand

If you find yourself feeling down, depressed or lonely, you can talk to someone Photo: Shutterstock

In Luxembourg, more than a third of households have only one occupant, but living alone does not equal being lonely. There are plenty of people who happily live solo, many with a great circle of friends and family, or those who simply enjoy their own company.

However, if you do notice that one of your neighbours is spending the festive season alone, you might want to check that everything is OK, and offer your help and support in this season of goodwill to fellow man.

Even for those who don't live alone, Yuletide can be a period of enforced jollity, bringing to the fore tensions, anxiety, or money worries. A lack of routine, cold weather and shorter days, and a sense that you should be having fun, can also lead to winter blues. This may be magnified if you are unable to travel to see family or friends.

Covid-19 and mental health

You can find out more about Covid-19 and mental health at this government website which also lists helpful contact numbers isolation, anxiety, domestic violence, family issues and help with accommodation. You can contact the Sante helpline on 247 65533

Need to talk to someone?

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, are having suicidal thoughts, or find you are in an untenable situation with others who share your living space, these help lines and places can provide you with support and advice.

SOS Détresse

SOS Détresse has a free confidential and anonymous phone service for any possible concern you may encounter. You can call them on 45 45 45 from 11.00 to 23.00 on any day (and until 03.00 on Saturday and Sunday mornings), or email them.

The Red Cross

The Red Cross run a scheme IRIS which is designed to help those suffering from isolation or solitude. Volunteers are specially trained and can share a coffee, go for a walk, or simply play a game of cards. You can contact the Red Cross helpline on 2755 5212 or email yanica.reichel@croix-rouge.lu.

Prevention Depression/Panique

Prévention Dépression lists emergency numbers. They also have a sister organisation Prévention Panique with more support and information on anxiety disorders.

KJT/Childline (and parent's line)

Although not necessarily as a result of isolation, children and parents can experience problems or issues which come to the fore during holiday periods. There's an anonymous and confidential telephone line (in English) for children and young people on 11 61 11, and online support for parents in English or a phone line in French on 26 64 05 55.

A new Chatberodung - counselling via chat - is also available, from a team of adolescents and young adults up to the age of 25 years. To login, you select a nickname and password. All chats are anonymous and secure.

VISAVI/ Femmes en Détresse hotline

Women in distress can call VISAVI on 49 08 77 1, for a service that provides listening and psychological support as well as legal and social information, that is also confidential and anonymous and is open Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 17.00. You can find information in English here.

Helpline Domestic Violence Anonymous has an emergency hotline that offers listening, support and guidance, 7/7 from 12.00 to 20.00 on 20 60 10 60.