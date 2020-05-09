All you need to know about finding a doctor or dentist, from booking an appointment to what to do in an out-of-hours emergency

When you move to a new area, or if you've just arrived, it's probably a good idea to find a doctor (general practitioner) and dentist nearby.

Finding a doctor or dentist

You can find a list of doctors, dentists and paediatricians on the doctena.lu website, which allows you to search by location, language and type of professional. It provides contact information, and for some doctors and dentists you can book an appointment online.

You can also find a list of doctors, dentists, paediatricians, pharmacists and specialists who are officially registered in Luxembourg on the Medical College lists.

Registering with a doctor

If it's your first appointment make sure you bring your social security card as you will need to provide the doctor with your 13-digit identification number. If you have private healthcare insurance you can bring your policy document with you, and you should bring any medical records (including vaccination cards for children).

The doctor may ask you to fill out a form providing general information on your health, any medication you take, or any ongoing conditions that you have. Parents will be asked to fill this out for children.

Doctors in Luxembourg keep a patient record which you are entitled to view. If you have a chronic condition, your doctor will be responsible for your long-term care. Your doctor will also provide prescriptions for medication.

You usually pay the doctor before you leave, and you should keep receipts for reimbursement.

Online capabilities

In response to Covid-19, the Doctena platform in Luxembourg was upgraded last year. Doctors can now provide teleconsultations, submit sickness certificates automatically to the CNS (National Health Fund), write prescriptions that can be sent electronically to a pharmacy of the patient's choosing and order lab tests.

Out of hours or emergencies

If you need to see a GP out of hours – at the weekend or in the evening, you can visit a Maison Médicale. Alternatively you can find a list of on-call hospitals here.

Maisons Médicales are open from 20.00 to 7.00 (overnight) on weekdays and for longer hours at weekends. The main three are listed below.

Centre - 59 rue Michel Welter, L2730 Luxembourg City

Esch-sur-Alzette - 70 rue Emile Mayrisch, L4240

Ettlebruck - 110 Avenue Lucien Salentiny, L9080

Visiting a dentist

The CNS provides cover for basic dental treatment but you can also take insurance to cover major dental work.

Your dentist should be registered with the Caisse de Maladie if you want to qualify for reimbursement through the CNS. Dentists must inform you if your treatment is covered and how much you will get back together with any additional costs before you undertake any treatment.

If you decide to take private dental insurance, check that you are covered for pre-existing conditions, the excess and maximum caps, and which dentists you can visit.

You pay the dentist upfront after treatment and then you can claim reimbursement from the CNS for between 80-100% of the cost. Full reimbursement is given for surgical or dental extractions and gum or dental care such as tartar removal. Orthodontic treatment is covered, if treatment begins before a child is 17 years old, but check the amount you will be reimbursed as it can be far less than the orthodontic charges.

For adults, implants and braces receive low reimbursements of between €50 to €120, so expect to pay the bulk of the costs yourself. Major dental work such as fitting a bridge will require pre-approval by the CNS or your healthcare insurer.

Out of hours or emergencies

The Luxembourg Dental Medical Centre in Bonnevoie is open for emergencies seven days a week from 9.30 to 22.00 on weekdays and 9.30 to 17.00 at the weekends/public holidays. You must call for an appointment on 49 57 99 before travelling to the centre. Appointments can also be booked online.



The Dental Centre in Bertrange will take emergencies and is open from on weekdays from 8.00 to 20.00 and 8.00 to 14.00 on Saturdays, whilst there are also emergency dentists available 7 days a week in Strassen and Esch-sur-Alzette, here.

There are no public dental clinics in Luxembourg but if you cannot find a dentist to see you in an emergency you can go to the polyclinic at the on-call hospitals, or the Luxembourg Central Hospital (CHL) operates a dental care service from 14.00 to 18.00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Specialists

You can book an appointment with a specialist in Luxembourg without referral, including gynaecologists, dermatologists and oncologists. Many have offices in hospitals or specialist clinics.

The CNS will reimburse some costs, but you must pay upfront, and be aware that if you visit a specialist not registered with the CNS (a private psychologist for example), your treatment may not be reimbursed.

Most specialists' fees are set by the government and doctors contracted through the CNS must charge a standard amount.

You can read a more detailed article about finding a medical specialist in Luxembourg here.

Visitors to Luxembourg

If you have friends or family visiting, check they have private health cover or the European Health Insurance Card (EU member states only).

More information

The LT Expat Hub has detailed articles on what to do in an emergency, where to find hospitals and medical centres in Luxembourg, and a guide to explain the CNS or National Health Fund.

