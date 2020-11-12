Help with addiction

If you think you’ve become addicted to alcohol, drugs or gambling, or want to quit smoking, there are plenty of places to get support in Luxembourg

An English-speaking Alcoholics Anonymous group meets via Skype every week Photo: Shutterstock

Addiction to alcohol, drugs or gambling can require help from outside, particularly if it’s affecting your work and home life.

The government interviewed almost 4,000 people in Luxembourg as part of an initiative to reduce misuse of alcohol and found that 9.6% drank alcohol every day, and a further 4.2% consumed it 5-6 times a week. A 2020 report on drug use in the Grand Duchy estimated that approximately 1,700 people were high-risk opioid users, with those injecting drugs at around 1,500. Based on general statistics, it’s also assumed that up to 5,000 Luxembourg residents have a gambling addiction.

Addiction can seriously affect the lives of the addict and their family, friends and work colleagues. Luxembourg has a number of organisations that support children whose parents have an addiction, and also has ones that support young people with drug or alcohol dependence and addiction.

Listed below are some organisations that can help if you have an addiction. If you think you have an addiction, you can visit one of the centres listed below or visit your GP, who can guide you to the right support.

Recognising you have an addiction

Recognising addiction is the first step in the recovery process. You may have an addiction or unhealthy relationship with a substance if:

You need to consume alcohol or drugs daily, or set up daily rituals such as “aperitif time” to consume them.

You have an increased tolerance to alcohol or a feeling of being unwell if you’re not drinking.

You have difficulty concentrating, nervousness, insomnia, depression and other mental health issues as a result of consuming alcohol or drugs.

You conceal your consumption of alcohol or drugs.

You feel that drug-taking or drinking has an effect on your motor abilities or physical health.

Organisations providing addiction support

Rehaklinik has a drug therapy unit in Manternach Photo: Shutterstock

The ÄDDI Center C in Luxembourg City’s Gare district provides information, consultation and outpatient care specifically for addiction. This not only includes alcohol or drug addiction, but non-substance addictions such as gambling, compulsive shopping, internet and gaming. The centre can offer individualised help tailored to specific needs, including psychiatric and psychological support and therapeutic care.

The Rehaklinik provides help for all types of addiction (both misuse and abuse) on an outpatient basis or in a hospital setting. In addition to the ÄDDI Center C, there are longer-term inpatient treatments for alcohol offered at Useldange Therapeutic Centre, and for drugs at the Manternach Therapeutic Centre. The Orangerie 2 rehab unit provides treatment for those who have suffered damage from prolonged alcoholism.

AMA.lu (alcohol and drug addiction) has a useful website with self-help tests and tools together with advice on where to go for support, including independent help groups. They can also provide interviews and therapeutic support with all information kept anonymous.

Jugend – an drogenhëllef fondation provides help for young people with a drug or addiction problem, this also includes support if parents or family members have one.

KidKit has some great support and advice for children of parents who are addicts, and Pepe-kids is a project to support children whose parents are in treatment for addiction.

Arcus offer support, therapy and advice for children, teens and their families for addiction. SOS Détresse can provide a listening ear, although English speaking support is only available by email.

KJT (Kanner Jugend Telefon) offers a helpline for children and teens in English and an online service for parents. They can help direct you to appropriate support for addiction.

Alcohol

There is an English-speaking group for Alcoholics Anonymous held weekly on a Tuesday evening at Gasperich.

Drugs

Narcotics Anonymous has regular support group meetings and it is possible for English speakers to attend (currently weekly meetings are via Zoom). The National Centre for Prevention of Addiction (CNAPA) has further advice on where to seek support and help.

CNDS has a contact cafe which provides safe usage, syringe exchange and other support including first aid.

Gambling

Anonymous glécksspiller asbl can help if you have a gambling addiction or have a partner, family member or friend who does. You can visit them without an appointment from 9.30 to midnight on Mondays at Patiente Vertriedung, 18 rue Dicks and a group meeting on Tuesdays from 18.30 to 20.30 at the Inter-Actions building at 9 route de Thionville.

Suchtberodung online has support for people with gaming and online gambling addictions including an online consultation.

Giving up smoking

If you want to quit smoking you can get support and reimbursement of doctor’s visits at 100% and of any nicotine substitutes at 50% (up to a total of €100) through a government-run smoking cessation programme. The Cancer Foundation also runs a programme to help you stop smoking.

