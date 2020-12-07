Ambulance, medical, fire, car accident, sick pet, gas leak or lost your keys – when should you call 112?

Ambulance, medical, fire, car accident, sick pet, gas leak or lost your keys – when should you call 112?

What to do in an emergency

We all hope that we will not have to deal with an emergency, but even if you’re not a girl guide, you should "be prepared". Always keep a copy of your social security card, European Health Insurance Card or Private Insurance details with you. And if in doubt, dial 112.

Emergency services

(ambulance, medical, fire, breakdown, locked out)

You should call 112 if you have a medical, fire or rescue emergency, if your vehicle has broken down (and you don’t have cover or are trapped inside your vehicle) or if you need a locksmith.

Most emergency operators speak English (try to speak clearly as operators may not be native speakers). Lines are open 24/7. You will be required to give your name, contact number, exact location details, the nature of the emergency and number of people involved.

You can also call 112 for:

hospitals on call

pharmacies on call

dentists on call

veterinarians on call

emergency locksmiths

breakdown services

Gouvalert app

A new mobile app, Gouvalert was launched in 2018 to allow the Emergency Relief Center 112 or the Ministry of State's Crisis Communication Department to broadcast alerts on major incidents that occur on a national scale such as serious accidents, bad weather, fires, or energy disruption.

App users can also contact the emergency services directly and will be geolocated, which is useful if you are injured and need immediate assistance (for example a mountain biking accident).

Hospitals

A list of hospitals in Luxembourg that are on duty for the day for accidents and emergencies is published with contact details.

For emergencies for children under the age of 14 years, the Kannerklinik next to the Central Hospital on 4 rue Ernst Barblé has a 24/7 emergency department, or the Clinique Bohler in Kirchberg.

A list of all hospitals in the Grand Duchy (telephone and address) can be found here. Other useful numbers for more specific services (women in distress, alcoholics anonymous etc) can be found here.

Hospitals that can handle pregnancy emergencies include the Maternity Unit at the Hopitaux Robert Schuman, and the Maternité Grand Duchesse Charlotte.

Ambulance services

Ambulances may not be staffed by qualified medics, so if the emergency is serious, specify Le Service D’Aide Médicale Urgente (SAMU) when you call 112. The Red Cross Luxembourg, and Luxembourg Air Ambulance all provide ambulance services, but if in doubt, ring 112 (or 44 22 44) first.

Outside of hours

You can visit one of these three medical centres (Luxembourg, Ettelbruck and Belval/Esch-sur-Alzette) on weekdays from 20.00 to 24.00 and holidays/weekends from 8.00 to 20.00. Call 20 33 31 11 to make an appointment.

Pharmacies

To find on-duty pharmacies open at night and at weekends, you can call 112 or check online.

Vets

You can find a list of on-duty vets or if you need a vet to come to you, call SOS vets. You can find a list of vets here, by geographic location.

Fire Brigade

There are 134 fire stations in Luxembourg but 95% of the 4,000 firefighters in Luxembourg work voluntarily. You should not contact the fire brigade if you have a problem with a wasp, bee or hornet nest. You can find information on what to do here.

In the event of an emergency, call 112. You can find contact details of your commune fire brigade here.

Police

In the case of police emergencies telephone 113. You should report thefts, burglaries, assaults or suspicious behaviour to the police. If you’re going on holiday and you inform your local police station in advance, they will try to drive by your house to check everything is OK while you are away. You can do this online via a form.

Photo: Shutterstock

Vehicle Breakdown

If you breakdown and you don’t have cover and you need emergency rescue (or you are trapped inside your car) dial 112 or 26000. A number of insurance companies, Europe Assist and ACL (Automobile Club of Luxembourg) can provide private cover. Anglo Info provides a guide for English to French translations of key phrases like "I have a flat tyre".

Emergency numbers for gas, electricity and water

In case of emergency or breakdown you can telephone Creos 24/7

Gas: 8007-3001

Electricity: 8002-9900

More details are provided here

Water: dial 112 or switch off your water at the mains tap (often in garage or basement) and contact your local commune.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.